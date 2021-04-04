Haartbeespoort a perfect spot to spoil your kids

Johannesburg – It’s the perfect time to take the kids out.

But safety remains a priority.

So, a trip to the Hartbeespoort, a small resort town in the North West, is ideal.

The area has loads to offer from Little Paris, to the Upside Down House and the Harties Aerial Cableway.

Start your day at the quaint Little Paris.

Make sure to get there early and sit down for a French toast breakfast at the French Toast Koffie Kafee, situated on the premises.

It’s the perfect spot for pictures with various backgrounds reminiscent of France.

A fun activity to do is to buy a lock, available in big and small and various colours and patterns.

Have it engraved with all your kids names and clip it onto the love bridge near their Eiffel Tower, which also makes for beautiful pictures.

You can also shop at the various stalls and litt le shops for spices, biltong and accessories.

Your next stop should be the head-turning Upside Down House, which is about 20km from Little Paris.

The queues get rather long, so make sure you have your sunhat or umbrella and bottles of water on hand.

The entrance fee is R100 and R60 for kids under 12 years.

Food and drinks are available to buy, but it’s better to pack a picnic basket and enjoy on the green lawns while the kids explore the ditsy house.

It literally boggles the mind as it is built upside down.

The house is also built on an angle, thus contributing to the illusion and experience one has when entering.

Furniture, which you expect to be on the floor, is above your head.

Imagine a toilet bowl looking down at you.

Dizziness will set in, so give yourself at least three viewings in and out of the house to get the perfect pictures.

Your next stop should be the Harties Aerial Cableway for a ride up to Magaliesburg Mountain.

The view on top is scenic and serene and overlooks Hartbeespoort Dam, the town of Magaliesburg, as well as Hartbeespoort itself. More exciting is the restaurant at the top of this mountain, where you can sip on sundowners.

Other activities include a short hiking trail, a children’s play area and a souvenir shop and paragliding.

Before heading home, stop at the Chameleon Village, which houses a large African craft market, shops, snake and reptile park, and lion and tiger park.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom