Handy home remedies from celeb Chef Marcus to boost your immune system

I can’t afford immune boosters and I decided to ask local celebrity Chef Marcus which ingredients I could use at home to boost my immune system during this never-ending Covid-19 pandemic.

Hunky and helpful, he made me realise there are loads of accessible fruit and vegetables packed with vitamins right in your kitchen, so there is no need to rush for supplements and deplete funds.

• Ginger

Now this made me happy because I have ginger in my fridge. Chef says he includes ginger in hot water when he feels fluish.

“Not only is it great to soothe sore throats, it’s full of vitamin B6, helping to build a strong immune system.”

• Baby spinach

I grow it at home and am delighted it can be cooked or eaten raw.

“It’s full of vitamin A,C and E that you need to boost your system and a great addition to salads,’’ adds the chef while I grimaced because I loathe spinach. Now I will have to love it as it is accessible and good for me.

• Red bell peppers

Redbell peppersRed bell peppers are a source of vitamin A and C. They are best enjoyed raw. • Watermelon Watermelon is great on its own or in a fruit salad. Besides being refreshing and affordable, it’s a great source of potassium and vitamin A, B6 and C. • Garlic I have loads of garlic, so I was happy to hear chef mention it. He says he ensures he has fresh garlic to add to all his dishes because he knows that it is perfect to cure most infections. • Sweet potato Sweet potato is another one he recommends as you can either boil it or roast it – that’s for those who can’t or won’t cook. The vegetable also has a good amount of potassium, vitamin A, B5, B6, C and E while being easily accessible from your local grocer. • Citrus fruits These are jam-packed with vitamin C, which plays a vital role in building a strong immune system. So have yourself an orange or three. Watch: Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts