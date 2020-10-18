HAWKS bust RAF official for extortion and corruption after demanding R4000 bribe

A Road Accident Fund official was arrested for extortion, fraud and corruption in a joint operation by the Hawks and RAF on Saturday.

The official whose name cannot be revealed as she is yet to plead and appear in court, was nabbed in Parktown, Johannesburg, after soliciting R4000 brine from a Cost Consultant.

According to RAF officials, the employee had demanded the money in order to help fast track the Consultant’s payment for work done.

The Consultant allegedly agreed to pay, but later reported the official to her employers, RAF, who then informed the Hawks about the planned extortion.

The Hawks allegedly set up a trap for the official and she was nabbed immediately after accepting a R4000 bribe from the professional.

The details were also confirmed by RAF Spokesperson William Maphutha who said in a statement that the fund had zero tolerance for such kind of malfeasance especially amongst its employees.

“It remains our prioritized intention to provide the best possible cover to all road users within the border of our country, and we can no longer allow to be compromised by this scourge. Our team remains resolute on its commitment to unravel any form of misappropriation within its ranks,” said Maphutha.

He said the CEO, Collins Letsoalo took the matter in a serious light and would be attending the court hearing on Monday.

Maphutha said Letsoalo would later brief the media about the case.

The official is scheduled to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate court on Monday on charges of fraud, extortion and corruption.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni