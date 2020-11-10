Hawks pounce on three of their own

Two senior Hawks officers and a former colleague are expected to appear in court soon after they were this morning arrested for alleged fraud and corruption relating to promotional appointments in the agency.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale in a statement said: “The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren’t willing to be beyond reproach executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority whilst discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI.”

She said the investigation was kick-started when there were irregularities picked up at the North West DPCI office which necessitated the probe. The investigation spans throughout the provinces.

“It should be clear by now that the Directorate does not favour or prejudice anyone in executing its Mandate. The principle followed is that regardless of the seniority of the suspected officers, the members of the Directorate still perform their work without fear, favour or prejudice,” said national Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.

He said the focus is on the crime committed and it is not about the status of the alleged perpetrator.

“No individual member can negatively influence the investigation of cases against himself or herself,” he said.

“While we continue to treat every suspect as innocent until proven otherwise, where there appears to be sufficient evidence, we shall secure the attendance of the suspect in court.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have confirmed the resignation of its spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi. Lebeya has considered the resignation.

“The reasons for tendering the resignation is cited as personal. The National Head has accepted the resignation with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD