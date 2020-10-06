Hawks seize official’s bling car

The Hawks have seized a luxurious vehicle of a Limpopo official accused of receiving a “bribe” from business people who scored multimillion-rand tenders at the embattled Mogalakwena municipality.

The elite crime-fighting unit this morning descended on the house of the official – who they did not name – and took the Mercedes-Benz worth R1,4 million as part of an ongoing corruption probe.

In 2018, the Hawks received information that business people allegedly deposited money into a dealership’s account for the official to buy a vehicle of his choice as a “gratification”.

“It is alleged between 2017 and 2019, different companies were awarded tenders worth over R50 million by the municipality. Investigations has so far revealed that most of the tenders were flawed and riddled with corruption,” a statement of the police reads.

Meanwhile, Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority sources said the bling cars and property of politically connected businessman Edwin Sodi were “soon” going to be seized.

Sodi and six others are facing charges of fraud and corruption flowing from their involvement in the R255 million Free State Asbestos saga.

Author



George Matlala