Help is just a phone call away for children who are victims of abuse

Johannesburg – If your child is a victim of any abusive behaviour on an ongoing basis, you should believe them and report it, says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

Psychologist Fatima Adam says harassment via digital platforms such as cellphones and social media is spiralling out of control, and it is particularly difficult to manage.

According to psychologist Johan van Rooyen, children who feel vulnerable or insecure are easy targets, for example, those who are overweight or having trouble at home. Many factors play a role in the mind of the bully – from being abused in their own homes to exposure to violent media, says Van Rooyen.

But even children from well-rounded homes can also become bullies. Van Rooyen adds that the victims often display a sore tummy, nausea and cannot concentrate. They also have a lowered self-esteem.

This can cause depression, anxiety and anger that leads to aggression, he notes, adding that because they struggle to handle emotions, bullied children often turn to addictive substances or self-harm.

Adam says it is a parent’s duty to make sure that bullies face consequences. Parents should encourage their child to apologise to the victim.

The group encourages children who are being bullied to contact its helpline on 0800-567-567.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom