HHP’s father, Rock Ntsambo has died

Johannesburg – The late musician Hip hop pantsula’s (HHP) father Rock Ntsambo has joined his son in the ancestors’ world.

Ntsambo passed on at a North West hospital this afternoon after a long battle with undisclosed disease.

The sad news was disclosed to Sunday World by a family relative who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

“ I can confirm that HHP ‘s father died at a hospital in North West this afternoon at about 2pm. He has been unwell for a while,” said the next of kin.

The relative also said the family of HHP – born Jabulani Ntsambo- was devastated by the death of the award-winning musician ‘s father.

“ We are definitely not coping. We never thought he would succumb to this disease. Its a set back for us because he has been guiding the family on many issues which involved HHP’s legacy,” said the relative.

When contacted for comment, family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana asked us to send him written questions.

This is a developing story, as more details emerge, Sunday World will update this article.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji