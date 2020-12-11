E-edition
High Court rules that leaked matric papers don’t have to be rewritten

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The Pretoria High Court has ruled that the two matric examination papers must not be rewritten on Friday.

AfriForum and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) brought forward the application ruling against the government’s decision to have the leaked papers rewritten.

“AfriForum welcomes the court finding and considers it not only as a victory for the almost 400 000 matriculants who would have been disadvantaged by Minister Motshega’s decision, but also as a victory against the Department’s unfair, arbitrary and one-sided decision in this regard. We urge the Department to now focus on arresting the guilty parties to ensure that the integrity of the exams is beyond reproach,” said Natasha Venter, Advisor on Education Rights at AfriForum.


The civil rights organisation said it will further request that the Department make known what steps will be put in place to prevent similar transgressions in the future.

Last Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that leaked matric papers will be rewritten.

She said the department had consulted with representatives from school governing body associations, the school principals association, teacher unions and the quality assurance agency, Umalusi on the way forward.

Mathematics Paper was meant to be written on Tuesday, 15 December at 2pm and Physical Sciences Paper 2 was meant to be written on Thursday, 17 December at 9am.

Sunday World

