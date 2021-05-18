Higher education applications made easy

Johannesburg – The Department of Higher Education and Training this week said the Draft Central Application Service Bill will be finalised this year and once established, it will enable a cost-effective central applications system to provide guidance and study in all public higher education institutions.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the service will contribute directly to the attainment of National Development Plan’s access requirement.

He stressed that the service will work in tandem with the department’s career development services to ensure that students make informed career decisions when applying for post-school education and training opportunities.

“It is envisaged that the service will be fully operational for public higher education institutions by 2024. The service for public TVET college applicants and sector education and training authorities will be piloted by 2024. “In the interim, the central application clearing house is in place until the legislative process is completed and the service is fully operational,” said Nzimande.

“It is, therefore, the intention of the central application service to serve as an administrative service that will streamline and reduce the cost of applications, enabling multiple applications at a single cost; provide institutions with information on available applications; provide applicants with information on programmes; facilitate career guidance and enable the ministry and institutions to monitor equity demographics.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo