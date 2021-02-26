Hot mgosi and celebs: Picking up Mama Angie Motshekga’s lost marbles

Johannesburg – ‘Shelebville’ is becoming as exciting as parliament, where folk are called empty vessels – if not as exciting as a school where pupils during assembly had to listen to Mama Angie Motshekga lose her marbles: “Educated men don’t rape.”

She was corrected by children and the nation cringed.

• First, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, you are so feisty, woah dear … please let us in as to why you are so coy about where you went to school?

• What is Arthur Mafokate eating as he is ageing at a rapid pace? What is it uncle? What’s the rush? Go and exfoliate.

• Jacques Pauw, were you ready for Redi? Also, can you stop drinking during working hours as it’s messy and leads to apologies.

• Oh Lasizwe, how long do you see this one lasting? The July?

• Will former president Jacob Zuma eventually stop this Zondo Commission refusal as it’s getting tiring and we have a pandemic?

• How is Carl Niehaus’s dear mother? Last we heard he had killed her off? Is she fine, Carlie?

• Where is Sharleen-Surtie Richards of Egoli and Fiela Se Kind fame? We love you and hope you are thriving and kicking behinds.

• Does anyone else believe Mercy Phakela needs a great producer and she could be hot? Or not? Anybody?

• So, can you men stay away from situations where you will be accused of rape, whether you are famous or not, as there have been many liars of sexual assault that will be revealed next week. Maybe?

• Great show Ayanda Ncwane, whatever happened to the reports of the fraudulent will where you were apparently suddenly the sole beneficiary and Sfiso’s children left out. Was it concluded during a reflex action?

• Also Ayanda, please advise Norma Gigaba, last we heard you were best friends and loved each other dearly. Please advise her to lift her mask to cover her nose. Thanks.

Can people stop alleging Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend is on the run as the beauty does not deserve more drama in her love life, just peace and good loving.

