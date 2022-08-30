‘How Musa Khawula murdered my boyfriend’

The romantic partner of the late Wandile Khambule, who was brutally murdered allegedly by blogger Musawenkosi Khawula, has broken her silence about what unfolded on the day of the murder.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Sweetness Jaftha said on March 4 2022 Khawula rocked up at her residence in Vredenburg, west coast at about 5pm and demanded to see Khambule.

“Khambule refused to speak to him and said he was not interested in what he wanted to say because he was not interested in him romantically. I then asked them to go [and] speak outside because there were other people in the house,” said Japhta.

The pair went out and, in less than five seconds, Japhta “heard people screaming don’t stab him”.

“When I checked to see what was happening outside, I saw Khawula running after Khambule with a big knife [and] stabbing him, he fell in front of my brother’s bakkie. I then asked one of my friends to go [and] try to stop what was happening. He stabbed him in his chest and at the back.”

Her friend allegedly wrestled with Khawula and managed to grab the knife away from him, said Japhta, adding that she is still disturbed by Khawula conduct, who allegedly bit and chewed Khambule’s bottom lip.

“I remember his last words before he died, he begged and pleaded with Khawula to forgive him if he had done anything wrong. I then asked Khawula what my partner had done to him, and he said ‘this is our dog and I have killed him’.”

Police spokesperson in the Western Cape, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said a murder case has been registered for investigation.

“According to reports, Vredenburg police responded to a complaint of a person that was stabbed on 2022-03-04 at 19:36 at the premises in Goud Street, Ongegund, Vredenburg,” said Van Wyk.

“On their arrival on the scene, they found a male laying on the ground with a stab wound to his stomach. He was only dressed in black pants and black tekkies.”

Van Wyk added that a 29-year-old suspect was arrested for the murder of the 35-year-old Khambule. The suspect made his first court appearance on March 7, and the last remand date for him to return to court was on June 6.

Sunday World has seen a WhatsApp conversation between Khawula and Khambule’s sister, where Khawula explains his side of the story.

“You asked me not to go [and] see Wandile, and I realise that should’ve been the case. I went to him mainly because I was still shocked about the incidents that transpired in the week, and thought we could talk things out and for him to acknowledge the damage he had caused via my arm injuries, and that’s not what I was met with,” says Khawula in a conversation.

“I asked to speak to him outside, [and] as soon as we were outside no talking took place. Wandile said [that] it was good [that] I came to see him because today he is going to finish me.

“As shocked as I was by the statement, he reached for a beer bottle and threw it at me, he hit my injured arm breaking the cast. There was a knife close by the sink [and] I reached out for it and stabbed him to get him off me.”

When Sunday World approached Khawula for his comment, he hung up.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author