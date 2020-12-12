Hyde Park Corner is all about festive flair

Johannesburg – The affluent suburb of Hyde Park streets are filled with Jozi’s rich and famous, so it is only fitting that the local mall glows up for the festive season.

If music be the food of love, then play on! To reflect a Festive tone, that is exactly what Beyond Africa will be doing on 12 December at Hyde Park Corner.

Relax into your Festive shopping experience with a live performance by this talented classical duo featuring Jude on the harp and Kabelo on the violin.

The mall has also taken the hassle out of wrapping your purchases for you with Gift Wrapping Stations which are free to shoppers, all they ask is that you make a donation to Rays of Hope.

Got that one person who is impossible to buy for?

A Hyde Park Corner Gift Card solves that dilemma – give the gift of choice this Christmas (available from our Concierge Desk). And if you need some creative inspiration, don’t miss the Shabalala Designs exhibition featuring the latest ceramic artwork by Alex Shabalala and other local artists at the Hyde Park Corner Banking Court until 23 December.

Fashion in the Spotlight

Denim, an iconic wardrobe staple, is being taken up a notch at Hyde Park Corner with the opening of the new Tshepo Jeans flagship store.

This premier lifestyle denim brand offers a range of bespoke and ready-to-wear denim clothing, cotton products and accessory items, which range from jeans to hats and aprons.

Founded in 2015 by Tshepo Mohlala, the brand has established itself in the hearts and minds of ordinary South Africans and people across the world due its distinctly Afrocentric approach reflected in their logo – a three pronged crown inspired by the three women to have played a role in the upbringing of Tshepo: his mother, grandmother and trendy aunt, Takalani.

Check out Tshepo Jeans custom designs and ready-to-wear collection in a space where people can come together and feel the creative spirit of Africa.

Speaking of fashion, this one is for aspiring fashionistas. Students at accredited tertiary institution, Villioti Fashion Institute based at Hyde park Corner, have been learning how to make the ordinary extraordinary under the experienced guidance of Spero Villioti, who has run a successful fashion brand for more than 30 years.

His goal is to educate, train and guide young visionaries into fashion industry leaders.

International affiliations with Parsons New York, FIT (NY) and London College of Fashion enable Villioti Fashion Institute to internationally benchmark courses to ensure international alignment and exposure to a vast network within the fashion industry, ensuring their students remain at the forefront of the fast-changing world of fashion.

Students have access to a well-rounded education that covers everything from business and entrepreneurial theory to fashion design and garment creation.

Each course is carefully curated to ensure that they are relevant to the fashion industry immersing students in both practical and theoretical aspects of fashion.

Simply put, if you want a career in fashion, a qualification from Villioti Fashion Institute is the ideal stepping-stone into the industry.

New Krids on the Corner

Lakrids by Bülow tells the story of the passionate craftsmanship behind gourmet liquorice. In 2007, this exceptional Danish liquorice was created, and today that journey continues at Hyde Park Corner with a new kiosk dedicated to the surprising combinations and taste experiences Lakrids by Bülow liquorice is renowned for globally. What better way to inspire people around the world and spread the love for this unique Nordic flavour?

Hyde Park Corner Operating Hours:

Hyde Park Corner is currently operating under Level 1 restrictions.

Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm

Sundays and Public Holidays: 10am – 3pm

Contact NuMetro and the restaurants directly to enquire about their specific trading hours.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD