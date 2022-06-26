‘I wish Mosimane was  Bafana coach’-Motsepe

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe says he wishes Pitso Mosimane could coach Bafana Bafana, while questioning the perception of his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns. Motsepe was addressing journalists at a South African National Editors’ Forum function yesterday.

“I wish Pitso Mosimane could coach Bafana Bafana. He is my favourite coach and I love him. He will always have a special place in my heart and I will even get the Motsepe Foundation to subsidise his salary. I think he is quality, and quality should not come cheap,” said Motsepe.

“People have an exaggerated perception of how good Sundowns are. Let’s see how Sundowns won. They did a good job but they have to prove themselves in the continent against the best,” said Motsepe.

“I also believe that Orlando Pirates will win trophies. We need all South African football clubs like Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and others like Golden Arrows to be competitive… The league needs a strong Chiefs and Pirates so that we can compete against the best in the continent.

“I am confident our football will grow and be amongst the best in the continent,” he said.

Motsepe also addressed the matter of how Morocco is dominating the continent and getting all the big tournaments and events. “While I am president of CAF, there’s no country, no club, no nation that will get preferential treatment again.”

He said that the CAF awards are being held in Morocco because the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations is being held there “and we have invited the presidents of federations, and it will cost us less money because everybody will be there”.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author