Take the Sunday World Survey
E-edition
Subscribe
Take the Sunday World Survey
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

#IamMegacy trends on Twitter as fans defend AKA after tell all interview

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – South Africans have been left demanding more answers following rapper’s AKA tell all interview with Thembekile Mrototo, hosted by The BarLeader TV.

The interview came after the passing of Anele Tembe, AKA’s fiancé as well as allegations of abuse that took place in the relationship.

During the interview, AKA gave his account of what took place on the day that Tembe took her own life.


AKA said during the interview, that the couple were in Cape Town at a hotel and they had been arguing.

He then went on to say that he made a phone call to the hotel security, as the fight was getting out of hand, went to the bathroom and when he came out of the bathroom, his fiancé had already jumped off the balcony of their hotel room in this time.

Also read: Watch: Inside AKA and Anele’s toxic relationship

AKA said during the interview that Tembe told him she was going to kill herself by jumping off the balcony. The rapper went on to further reiterate that once Tembe said this to him, he had called for hotel security and went to the bathroom.

On drug use, the rapper said that he had indulged in illegal substances but refused to comment on Tembe using drugs, saying it would be unfair on her, as she is no longer alive.

Watch the full interview below: 

 

The spotlight was cast upon AKA again on Wednesday with the hashtag, #IamMegacy trending on Twitter.

#IamMegacy drew a divide on the social media website, with some showing their support for the rapper, while others drew further criticism of AKA.

Take a look at how the #IamMegacy unfolded on Twitter below: 

 

Have you read: AKA breaks silence for first time after losing Anele

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.