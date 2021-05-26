IamMegacy trends on Twitter as fans defend AKA after tell all interview

Johannesburg – South Africans have been left demanding more answers following rapper’s AKA tell all interview with Thembekile Mrototo, hosted by The BarLeader TV.

The interview came after the passing of Anele Tembe, AKA’s fiancé as well as allegations of abuse that took place in the relationship.

During the interview, AKA gave his account of what took place on the day that Tembe took her own life.

AKA said during the interview, that the couple were in Cape Town at a hotel and they had been arguing.

He then went on to say that he made a phone call to the hotel security, as the fight was getting out of hand, went to the bathroom and when he came out of the bathroom, his fiancé had already jumped off the balcony of their hotel room in this time.

AKA said during the interview that Tembe told him she was going to kill herself by jumping off the balcony. The rapper went on to further reiterate that once Tembe said this to him, he had called for hotel security and went to the bathroom.

On drug use, the rapper said that he had indulged in illegal substances but refused to comment on Tembe using drugs, saying it would be unfair on her, as she is no longer alive.

The spotlight was cast upon AKA again on Wednesday with the hashtag, #IamMegacy trending on Twitter.

#IamMegacy drew a divide on the social media website, with some showing their support for the rapper, while others drew further criticism of AKA.

Take a look at how the #IamMegacy unfolded on Twitter below:

FOREVER!!!

Megacy 4 Life#IamMegacy — Nomsa Mavuso (@NomsaMavuso6) May 26, 2021

Who else thinks that this case needs to go to trial ? #IamMegacy — YT:foodwithlolotsatsi (@lolotsatsi) May 26, 2021

I'm no fan. But listening to snippets of the interview… In that situation, after the arguing and the mean exchanges, it does make it hard to face the person, worse when they're dead/dying from jumping off, after arguing. Expectation of life is minimum at that point. #IamMegacy — Marius S. John (@SpudKid1) May 26, 2021

Ma drugs,, guilty or not guilty,, toxic,, arrogant,,, bully,,breaking doors,, You may try as much as you can to bring him down but #IamMegacy 🙌 We love him like just the way he is 🤴 pic.twitter.com/VWg8PTxPL8 — blackbarbie3551 (@blackbarbie3551) May 26, 2021

This hashtag was about the MEGACY fan base of AKA the artist not husband . The problem started when some of you started involving ANELE'S death into it nobody knows the truth, but I will continue to say the #IamMegacy will always support him when it comes to his craft&genuineness — blackbarbie3551 (@blackbarbie3551) May 26, 2021

The way @casspernyovest removed himself from the whole AKa saga is commendable, we don't kick a man when he's down #IamMegacy pic.twitter.com/2IFyLQ5f9B — King-Mellow (@TheboyMellow) May 26, 2021

I dnt think he will be pressing any charges yall are wasting your time… Listen here… #IamMegacy…. MEGACY TO THE GRAVE the music legacy continues regardless. K. Forbes's music is timeless after all. — Themba (@Themba65531838) May 26, 2021

When is he going to jail #IamMegacy — 我爱你 (@kgopotsos02) May 26, 2021

I really love AKA and his music… Does it mean you're no longer a Megacy if you don't necessarily agree with the whole #IamMegacy trend? I'm not saying I don't believe him, I just hate taking sides in things I know nothing about… — Noluthando Mokoena (@Noluteequeences) May 26, 2021

A girl died after an 8 hour argument.She tried to kill herself in his presence at least 3 times before.He admitted he broke down the door in anger and we see him lunging towards her but he can't remember why.He took videos of her in distress.But "he loved her out loud" #IamMegacy — Miss Awori (@MissAwori) May 26, 2021

Not at all. #IamMegacy was mainly for those who believe the story he told us, that he has no hands in the death of his ex fiance. — Wise (@wise30152072) May 26, 2021

Not taking sides Like any other cases in SA's justice system we still need treat this one like it should be and we should bear in mind that he's innocent until proven Guilty.Yes Tembe girl died, if SAPS gets enough evidence that points AKA to jail he will be convicted #IamMegacy pic.twitter.com/3iLLXjCgmJ — WickedTdo🇿🇦 (@MosiaTdo) May 26, 2021

