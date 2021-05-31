Injured Brighton Mhlongo keeps door open for a miracle

Johannesburg – Soccer player Brighton Mhlongo has opened up about how his life changed since a horrific injury at training last month. The 30-year-old Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila goalkeeper suffered a life-changing blow when he was kicked with a ball, at close range, in his face.

The ball caused functional blindness in his left eye. He said he never imagined that a training session would forever change his life.

“As a goalkeeper I’m hit with the ball all the time. But this was a point-blank hit. I was disorientated for a bit, but continued with training.

“When my vison wasn’t improving, I asked the physio to check me. After 30 minutes there was no change to the blurred vision I was experiencing. I also had a severe headache and asked to be taken to the doctor,” said Mhlongo.

After visiting an ophthalmologist at Netcare clinic, he was told that there was damage to the retina, resulting in a macular hole.

The National Eye Institute said that a macular hole is a small hole located in the centre of the eye’s light-sensitive tissue called the retina.

The macular provides sharp, central vision needed for reading, driving and seeing fi ne detail.

“I was told I probably won’t play soccer anymore. Something that has been part of my daily routine forever. It was a blow to me. I was depressed by the news. I sought a second opinion at the Retina Surgery Centre and was told surgery was not an option to fi x the damage.

“All they could do was to try and save me from losing the eye completely. They said that it was probably a result of years of getting hit by the ball ,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo currently has 25%- 30% vision in the affected eye.

He is, however, hopeful that medical experts in Germany can assist him.

“I am considering my options and doing lots of research. I am not giving up.

“God gives us challenges, but disability exists only in the mind. If my fate is to never play again, I must look forward to living my best life still – but I am still hoping for a miracle,” he said.

Ophthalmic surgeon at the Cataract & Laser Vision Clinic, Dr Sachin Bawa said in football and rugby, these are uncommon and freak accidents. Bawa said that trauma like this could result in disorganised eye, cancer in the eye, a painful blind eye or in extreme cases, removal of the eye.

Bawa said some eye injuries can be repaired with good visual outcomes, however, depending on the severity of the pathology some may not improve.

“As there are many structures in the eye, each responsible for visual function, a blunt trauma injury can cause multiple injuries. Some reversible or repairable and others not.”

