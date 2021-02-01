Integrity commission clears Zizi Kodwa of wrongdoing

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand on power has strengthened after one of his key allies in the ANC national executive was cleared of wrongdoing by the party’s integrity commission, amid running battles over the organisation’s “step aside” resolution.

The commission did not make adverse recommendations against Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa over payments he received from controversial politically connected businessman Edwin Sodi.

Last month, the deputy minister appeared before the commission, chaired by ANC veteran George Mashamba, after his name was dragged by the Zondo Commission investigators last September for receiving R174 760 in eight tranches between December 2015 and October 2017 from Sodi.

The commission was hearing evidence in relation to the R255-million Free State and Gauteng asbestos saga involving Sodi.

Kodwa explained to the commission that during 2015, when he was still deployed at Luthuli House as ANC spokesperson, the party experienced some problems in the payment of the salaries of its staff, which is why he sought financial assistance from Sodi, whom he is friends with.

He also explained that families often requested him, as an individual, for financial assistance with funeral expenses and that he would act as a conduit for funds that he had raised.

“Comrade Zizi said that his only recourse in clarifying the context where he received monies is to submit an affidavit to the Zondo Commission which he is currently working on. The presentation to the Zondo Commission, where he was mentioned, was factual but it was presented as allegations of a corrupt individual who is part of a corrupt ANC,” said the commission’s report into the matter.

“He explained that approximately 70% of the funds he raised were for families in need of assistance and 30% was for personal assistance to him,” the commission added.

Kodwa’s experience was that the organisation did not appreciate the work the integrity commission is doing. The deputy minister agreed with the commission’s approach on the use of money to influence ANC organisational outcomes.

“The use of money in this manner is dangerous and kills the essence of being a member. It takes away a member’s ability to take decisions, whether it is about the election of leadership or other matters.

“He [Kodwa] went further to say that there was a connection between private individuals engaged in business and ANC leaders,” the report states. “It is very difficult to exist side by side with such individuals without being influenced by them. Comrade Zizi had concluded that it is preferable to be an enabler and not a conduit for funds.”

The commission recommended that Kodwa should continue with his efforts to publicly explain the allegations made about him at the Zondo Commission.

Kodwa welcomed the report, saying he took the step to present himself to the commission not because he was guilty or accused of any crime.

“I wanted to protect the name of the ANC and put the record straight,” explained the deputy minister.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala