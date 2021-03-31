IPH Church leader’s furniture, luxury cars seized for unpaid R18m debt

Johannesburg – Deceased International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) comforter Glayton Modise’s eldest son Tshepiso Modise’s furniture and luxury fleet of cars were attached by the sheriff of the high court after he failed to pay R18-million owed to a Joburg luxury car dealership.

He is the leader of one of three factions of the IPHC.

At the centre of the legal drama is a top-of-the-range Rolls Royce worth R18-million, which Modise acquired from Daytona Luxury car dealership two years ago with promises to service the installments at a later stage.

The dealership, according to the sheriff ’s papers, had a long-lasting relationship with Modise and the IPHC dating from the days of his late father, who also bought his luxury vehicles at the car dealership.

However, what used to be a beneficial relationship between the church and Daytona has since crumbled, and the dealership hauled Modise before the Pretoria High Court to try to force the church leader to pay up.

Sunday World can reveal that Daytona obtained a court order compelling Modise to pay up, but he failed to adhere to the order, leaving the dealership with no choice but to secure a writ of execution against Modise’s movable property.

Tshepiso Modise is said to have scored a R13-million worth of inheritance from his late father’s R400-million estate in 2019.

The sheriff of the high court descended on Modise’s house at Silverlakes Estate, a leafy Pretoria suburb, where they attached furniture and raided numerous luxury vehicles from Modise’s garage.

Among the cars impounded were three Rolls Royces, a Bentley, Mercedes-Benz ML, Mercedes-Benz AMG, BMW 3 Series, Chevrolet Lumina bakkie, VW TDI, and many other vehicles.

Some of the cars were later rescued by the executors of the late comforter’s estate who contacted the sheriff and Daytona to alert them that some of the cars they attached do not belong to Modise, but to his father’s estate.

These included two Rolls Royces, a Bentley, BMW 7 series and Mercedes-Benz AMG.

The sheriff ’s documents show that they were identifi ed to be owned by Standard Bank, Family Trust, Stannic Bank and the IPHC church.

A source close to Tshepiso Modise confirmed the attachment order against the IPHC leader, but questioned how the matter was handled, stating that Modise had never asked for the car to be given to him.

The insider said Daytona had offered the car to Modise and just said he could pay as and when he was able to because he was one of their biggest clients.

Modise declined to comment.

