It’s over for Minnie and hubby

Johannesburg – Minnie Dlamini-Jones is getting divorced. The star and her husband Quinton Jones issued a joint statement on Instagram confirming the split.

She said in the past two years, the couple has experienced both joy and devastating loss.

“Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will.

“After months of separation and consultations with our families and a counsellor, we have taken a decision to officially file for divorce,” reads the statement in part.

They said, however, that they remain friends, business partners and loving parents to their son.

The couple were married in a star-studded affair in 2017. Last year, she shared that 2021 had been a rollercoaster and that marriage was not easy.

“Happy anniversary to us. I can’t believe it’s been four years already. Wow, time flies. Marriage is not easy, and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits, but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other. Love you, Baba kaNetha,” she wrote at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author