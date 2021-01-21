E-edition
Breaking News

Jackson Mthembu succumbs to Coronavirus

By George Matlala

Johannesburg – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has died.

The former ANC spokesperson succumbed to Covid-19 complications earlier today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Mthembu and sent his deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues, comrades and friends.


“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss,” he said.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends.”

"Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a tweet.

Take a look at the tributes that have poured in on Twitter for the minister: 

 

Sunday World  

Author


