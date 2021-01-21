Jackson Mthembu succumbs to Coronavirus

Johannesburg – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has died.

The former ANC spokesperson succumbed to Covid-19 complications earlier today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Mthembu and sent his deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues, comrades and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss,” he said.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends.”

It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 21, 2021

Take a look at the tributes that have poured in on Twitter for the minister:

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ON THE PASSING OF MINISTER JACKSON MTHEMBU It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 21, 2021

