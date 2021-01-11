Jackson Mthembu tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg – Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu (MP) has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the presidency of South Africa the Minister took the test earlier today after showing some symptoms.

“As per the COVID-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine. Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the Executive who has tested positive in the past week. He remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the Coronavirus a speedy recovery,” the presidency said in a statement.

“We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitising their hands, properly wearing a face mask and practicing physical distancing at all times,” said Minister Mthembu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 11 January 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

This comes after the country recorded well over 70 000 new Covid-19 cases in the past four days.

