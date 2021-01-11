Jacob Zuma’s nephew selling medicinal concoction which he claims can cure Covid-19

Johannesburg – Former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew, Khulubuse Zuma, has ventured into a new business of selling a medicinal concoction he claims cures Covid-19.

The businessman, who had interests in mining and government tenders, has surfaced as a new distributor of a concoction called Galela Oil.

The concoction is currently being used by some people in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape as a cure for Covid-19.

Zuma said he started off as a client of the Galela Oil after using the treatment for his Covid-19 symptoms, and said the oil worked wonders, adding that he recovered from the virus overnight.

“I had contracted the virus while here in Joburg, but after taking a dose of the Galela Oil, I got better the same day and I was able to travel to Durban the next day,” he said.

He said his experience with Galela Oil made him consider joining in on the business to help distribute it across the country to ensure that most people have access to it.

“I have now sold more than 10 000 bottles of Galela Oil in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo,” said Zuma, stating that there was now a huge demand for the concoction. The creator of the concoction, Thami Mtshali, said they were currently operating a 24-hour call centre and running an online booking system for their customers. Mtshali said the oil was flying off the shelves as they had already sold more than 25 000 bottles countrywide with the help of Zuma.

Asked about its compliance with health regulations, Mtshali said he had invited the Department of Health to test the concoction as one of the possible cures for Covid-19, but said he never received a response.

“For now, I’m just waiting for them to come test it, but I’m afraid that by the time they come, we would have helped a lot of people to recover from Coronavirus,” he said.

Health Minister’s spokesperson Lwazi Manzi reffered all question to SAHPRA. SAHPRA had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.

