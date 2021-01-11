E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Jacob Zuma’s nephew selling medicinal concoction which he claims can cure Covid-19

By Aubrey Mothombeni
NKANDLA, SOUTH AFRICA – 21 April 2011: President Jacob Zuma's nephew Khulubuse Zuma during Duduzile Zuma and Phumzile Zuma's joint uMemulo (coming of age) ceremony at the Zuma homestead in Nkandla in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa on 21 April 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Thembinkosi Dwayisa)

Johannesburg – Former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew, Khulubuse Zuma, has ventured into a new business of selling a medicinal concoction he claims cures Covid-19.

The businessman, who had interests in mining and government tenders, has surfaced as a new distributor of a concoction called Galela Oil.

The concoction is currently being used by some people in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape as a cure for Covid-19.


Zuma said he started off as a client of the Galela Oil after using the treatment for his Covid-19 symptoms, and said the oil worked wonders, adding that he recovered from the virus overnight.

“I had contracted the virus while here in Joburg, but after taking a dose of the Galela Oil, I got better the same day and I was able to travel to Durban the next day,” he said.

He said his experience with Galela Oil made him consider joining in on the business to help distribute it across the country to ensure that most people have access to it.

Have you read: Bank drags pastor Mboro to court over home loan arrears

“I have now sold more than 10 000 bottles of Galela Oil in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo,” said Zuma, stating that there was now a huge demand for the concoction. The creator of the concoction, Thami Mtshali, said they were currently operating a 24-hour call centre and running an online booking system for their customers. Mtshali said the oil was flying off the shelves as they had already sold more than 25 000 bottles countrywide with the help of Zuma.

Asked about its compliance with health regulations, Mtshali said he had invited the Department of Health to test the concoction as one of the possible cures for Covid-19, but said he never received a response.

You may also be interested in: Tau off the market as he decides to wed his baby mama

“For now, I’m just waiting for them to come test it, but I’m afraid that by the time they come, we would have helped a lot of people to recover from Coronavirus,” he said.

Health Minister’s spokesperson Lwazi Manzi reffered all question to SAHPRA. SAHPRA had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.

Also read: Lepelle Northern Water boss pours cold water over extortion allegations

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Cele unfazed by a court decision declaring Sitole’s actions as lawful

Johannesburg - The high court in Pretoria has cleared the way for SAPS national commissioner Khehla Sitole to discipline high-ranking crime intelligence unit officials...
Read more
Breaking News

First chief executive of PSL passes away

Johannesburg - The first chief executive of the PSL has passed away. According to a media statement from the NSL, it is reported that Trevor...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.