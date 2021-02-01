Jail is better than testifying at Zondo Commission – Zuma

Johannesburg – Former president Jacob Zuma has dared the might of the state and said he would rather be arrested than give evidence to the state capture inquiry.

Zuma in a statement intimated that the judiciary was biased against him, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court that he should appear before the state capture inquiry and answer questions put to him.

The erstwhile head of state said he would not appear before Zondo, opening a door for a possible arrest.

“I am again prepared to go to prison to defend the Constitutional rights that I personally fought for and to serve whatever sentence that this democratically elected government deems appropriate as part of the special and different laws for Zuma agenda,” reads the statement.

Have you read: Makhura’s backers fail to reinstate Diko and Masuku

Zuma last week ran out of legal avenues to duck answering questions at the Zondo Commission after the Constitutional Court today ruled that he must honor summonses issued by the Commission.

Zuma has stubbornly refused to appear before the Commission, where he has been implicated by more than 30 witnesses in the state capture project.

The highest court in the land ruled that Zuma did not have the right to remain silent in proceedings before the commission, potentially ending a long standoff between the erstwhile president and the Commission probing state capture.

Also read: Zuma must account for state capture, court rules

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo