Jakkalas puts his magic touch to old, discarded bottles

Johannesburg – If crafts are not your forte, Daniel Monyamane is the man for a job well done, writes Somaya Stockenstroom

The next time you pour lots of money into a bottle of spirits, your heart doesn’t have to sink once the content is consumed.

You can have it refashioned and have it as a keepsake. And if crafts are not your forte, Daniel Monyamane is the man for the job.

The self-taught artist is from a small town called Koppies in the Free Sate, but now works and resides in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal.

His refashioned décor bottles are selling like hot cakes in the area and he says offers are now streaming in from the rest of Africa, as well as abroad. On Facebook, where he markets his products, he is known as Jakkalas Monyamane.

“I chose this name because the saying goes that a jackal never gives up. He goes after everything he wants. He makes a plan to survive,” says Monyamane.

The farmworker’s son grew up doing odd jobs, including gardening and building, until he scored a job at the University of the North West, Vanderbijlpark Campus as a librarian.

The father of three says he was always interested in art and grew up drawing portraits.

“We are all born artists, but often lack the finance to perfect our skills. I tried doing the portrait think, and I am very good at it. I would go to markets and do it for a while, but the passion died when I saw how saturated the sector was. So, I thought of other avenues to express my creativity.”

He looked at YouTube videos and Pinterest for inspiration. The idea for remodelling alcohol and food bottles was born. He says his first customer was his manager and he hasn’t looked back since selling his first refashioned décor bottle last year.

At R200 for a set of three bottles, covered in wool and designed to your fancy to match your gender and décor, he also supplies a furniture store in the area.

“People were very pleased with my work. My confidence shot up when my boss bought my first creations and asked me to make more. I have since been making different things for different clients, and I also supply a furniture store in Vanderbijlpark. I dream of being a go-to person for corporate gifts,” he says.

The 36-year-old says it took 18 rejects to perfect his craft. Now his pieces are intricate in detail, from colours to shapes, and beg for a closer look. But more than making old things look pretty, he says he is doing his bit to have a cleaner environment. He gets his materials from dumpsites, roadsides, and household and rubbish bins. He also pays a team of homeless people to collect his project supplies. He then washes and sanitises them before performing his magic using wool and glue and other materials.

“I make these things partly because it’s fun and entertaining, but also because it makes me feel calmer and more relaxed.”

Monyamane hopes to transfer his skill to children in the community when Covid-19 has been eradicated.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom