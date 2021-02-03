Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon’s CEO

Johannesburg – Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man will step down as CEO of Amazon in the third quarter of the year, ending a 27 year tenure, the company announced today.

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

“If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”

Bezos, who founded Amazon has made a fortune for himself on the back of the success of the company. He first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 1998 after taking his company public with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Nearly two decades later, in 2017, he overtook Bill Gates for the first time as the richest person in the world.

Bezos will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, Amazon Amazon Web Services boss.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo