Jerry returns as new club owner

Johannesburg – Former Orlando Pirates star player Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana has bought an ABC Motsepe League club with the ambitions of getting it promoted to the elite league in the next few seasons.

The Tembisa-born and once feared goal poacher purchased the status of Blue Lions, a club that was owned by former Benoni Premier United boss Dumisani Ndlovu.

Sikhosana said that at the end of the season, he is going to change the name to Tembisa Hollywood Thunder.

Ndlovu, who passed away recently, had handed over the running of the club to his son.

His son was not too keen to run the club, especially with exorbitant monthly costs needed to maintain and pay salaries.

“The immediate plan is to keep the club and its status in the ABC Motsepe League,” said Sikhosana.

“I got the club very late in the season and you have to bear in mind that this is a short season because of Covid-19.

“I took the players from the previous owners and we are struggling a bit when it comes to performing. “My biggest ambition is to get the club into the next tier, the GladAfrica Championship. I believe in the youth and that’s the reason why I brought a lot of youngsters who are good and will be better with a bit of training and coaching.

“The name is made up of obviously my township [Tembisa] and my nickname [Legs of Thunder]. I am an ambassador of Hollywood Bets. The team is training at Ecaleni Sports Grounds in Ecaleni Section in Tembisa.

“We also use the Olifantsfontein municipal grounds for matches and friendly games.

“Ecaleni is the section where I grew up and where I was identified by scouts. So, I also want to give the local boys an opportunity to be scouted as well because I want to give back to my community,” he said.

