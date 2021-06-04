Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode launches goodwill foundation

Johannesburg – Jerusalema hitmaker, Nomcebo Zikode has launched her goodwill foundation – the Nomcebo Zikode Foundation.

She said the Foundation will make a variety of communities around the country beneficiaries of monetary donations in an effort to help alleviate some of the difficulties faced day to day.

Starting in her hometown of Hammarsdale in KwaZulu Natal, as a gesture of giving back to her upbringing; she said the foundation is donating R125 000 to the small town.

“This has been a lifelong dream for me to have a purpose driven NGO that brings an effective change in the communities that are struggling in our country and throughout Africa,” she said.

Recently announced as Swiss based fintech company AIDONIC’s Ambassador, Nomcebo went on to say: “We have made meaningful partnerships with AIDONIC, Drip and Liv Villages in order to ensure that we successfully receive donated funds and allocate those funds to communities in need, starting with my Hometown Hammarsdale in KwaZulu Natal.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD