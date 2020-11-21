E-edition
John Kani honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by Word of Mouth

By Aubrey Mothombeni

The legendary king of theatre and internationally recognized actor John Kani was awarded a Golden Achievement Lifetime Award by Word of Mouth Production owner Duma Ka Ndlovu at a glitzy award ceremony on Saturday.

Kani has been in the acting industry for over 3 decades, and has featured on numerous major films, dramas and international theatre shows.

The actor has also introduced his son, Atandwa Kani to the acting industry, and the two are featured on the successful international movie, Black Panther.


