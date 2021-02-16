Jomo Sono cries foul, slams low standard of refereeing

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Jomo Cosmos boss and coach Jomo Sono, pictured, is worried about the standard of refereeing in the GladAfrica Championship.

The Mzansi football icon and one of the most decorated and celebrated football personalities says that since ­first division matches are not shown live on television, this has opened up a can of worms.

Cosmos, who were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Black Leopards last week, will face Bizana Pondo Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium this afternoon.

“Our games are not on TV and this has created a mess. Other clubs are blessed because they are being awarded a lot of penalties all the time by the referees,” said Sono.

“If it was possible, I wish there could be referees reviews in GladAfrica Championship just like in the Premier Soccer League [PSL].

“It’s a jungle out there and there is big trouble with some of the refereeing decisions and penalties awarded. “But we are not complaining, we will continue to ­fight because we are born ­fighters.”

Mjomana said that his bigger ambition and plan is to get Cosmos “back to where they belong”, in the top tier of SA football. The former glamour club, who have now spent fi­ve straight seasons in the ­first division, are sitting cosy on position four on the log table.

“It’s still too early to talk about how things will turn out in the race. Things change very quickly in the fi­rst division. The competition and the standard have improved. That’s why we saw our teams, Richards Bay and TS Sporting, knock Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy out of the Nedbank Cup last week.”

Sono said he was disappointed after they were knocked out of the competition by Black Leopards last week.

“I cannot say it was a blessing in disguise. When you win matches, it becomes a habit, it’s the same with losing. We’re working hard to get promotion to the PSL and we’re taking it game by game. Pondo Chiefs are our next opponents. I cannot reveal my strategy for them, but I do have a plan to contain them.”

