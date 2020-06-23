Judge warns Zuma to come back to court

Former President Jacob Zuma was back in court today for his corruption case after he failed to pitch earlier this year citing ill-health.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning cancelled a warrant of arrest issued against Zuma in February and warned him to come back to court on September 8 for arguments to determine the trial date.

This is after his lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, resubmitted a sick note to the court which showed that Zuma had travelled to Cuba to seek medical attention.

In December last year, Sunday World reported Zuma was sick and had to be flown to a secret Cuban hospital for suspected poisoning.

“Mr Zuma, your matter is adjourned to the 8th of September. Unfortunately, you are warned to be back here in this court, on that date,” said Judge Kate Pillay.

She said that Zuma’s trial had to start as soon as possible given his advanced age.

Sikhakhane and Billy Downer, representing the State, blamed one another for the delays in setting the trial date.

Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from French arms company, Thales, through his former financial advisor Shabir Shaik.

The state has now amended the indictment from 783 payments to 791.

Downer argued that having the trial set down for October was too early and blamed requests for further information by the Zuma team to be behind the delays.

“The issue of the trial date in October, for which all parties sought your directive, is precisely, as your ladyship put it, that we can’t choose that trial date until this matter is certified as trial ready,” he said

Sikhakhane said the state was forever shifting goalposts on the case, noting that in one of Downer’s letters, the state blamed delays on the outbreak of COVID-19.

“He then blames the fact that he thinks (Eric) Mr Mabuza, my attorney is new in the matter, needs to read, something we find odd. He then talks about Thales and their request for further particulars,” he said.

Both legal teams agreed on 8 September being the date to continue with pre-trial matters, including Thales’ move to launch a review against the proceedings.

George Matlala