Justin Shonga joins Cape Town City

Johannesburg – Former Orlando Pirates striker and Zambian international Justin Shonga has joined Cape Town City from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Cape Town City made the announcement and tweeted, “Cape Town City has reached a transfer agreement with TTM for the acquisition of Justin Shonga. The Zambian international centre-forward signs a deal until June 2024. Welcome to Cape Town Shonga!”

The striker scored 16 goals and registered as many assists in 77 games for Orlando Pirates in all competitions before joining TTM at the end of the 2019/20 season.

WATCH:

📝 | Cape Town City has reached a transfer agreement with TTM for the acquisition of Justin Shonga. The Zambian international centre-forward signs a deal until June 2024. Welcome to Cape Town Shonga! 🔥#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/xzwKWdUlrL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 12, 2021

