Ka Ncube wins legal battle against ex wife

Legendary actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube has won the first round of his legal battle with his ex wife Palesa Mboweni.

Ka Ncube has successfully opposed an application for an order to force him to pay an exorbitant legal bill sent to him by Mboweni’s lawyers, Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys, in which they demanded over R123 000 from him. Ka Ncube and Mboweni divorced in 2014 after less than a year of marriage.

She hired Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys to represent her in their divorce case which was heard in Pretoria High Court. After the decree of divorce was issued, the lawyers sent the bill to the former Generations actor and ordered him to pay.

The lawyers had, among others, charged Ka Ncube R5000 for file opening and administration , R2261 for receiving and perusing discovery notices, over R21 000 for preparing their divorce trial, over R43 000 for attending the trial and over R13 000 for attending a pre-trial meeting.

Ka Ncube refused to pay the bill after disputing the amount and as a result the lawyers dragged him to Johannesburg Regional Court on July 29 this year in a bid to force him to pay up. His lawyer, Lesley Sedibe, filed papers to challenge the matter.

In the court papers which we have seen , Ka Ncube said he objected the amount because all the costs, charges and expense were not reasonably and properly incurred in relation to his claim and attainment of justice.

“Although it may be found that all expenses were reasonably and properly incurred, the quantum for such accounts and documents were not reasonable and the taxing master should have the opportunity to call such accounts and documents as he/she may think necessary in order to decide the reasonableness thereof. Take further notice that the plaintiff’s objections are attached hereto,” read the papers. The court ruled in his favour and reduced the quantum to a paltry R7000.

Speaking to Sunday World Ka Ncube confirmed that he has successfully opposed the taxation.

He said the lawyers had initially demanded R123 000 from him but when he objected, they dragged him to court.

He said when he arrived with his lawyers in court on the date of the hearing, they reduced the amount to R84000.

“But the taxing master reduced it to R7000. He also said because we’re married in community of property, she should pay 50 percent of the amount. So I immediately paid them R3500,” he said.

Ka Ncube advised Mboweni to leave him alone and move on with her life.

“I welcome the ruling by the court and I have paid my 50% of the legal bill.

“I wish Ms Mboweni can move on from this matter and more importantly move on for the sake of her children. In her quest to tarnish my name she is unfortunately doing the same with her own name. I wish her all the best with the rest of her life,” he said.

But the battle is far from over as the lawyers said they would challenge the verdict.

Terrence Baloyi of Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys said they will appeal the matter as they believe the court has misdirected itself.

“We have lost this matter because have sent a junior lawyer to court but we are hopeful that another court will find in our favour,” he said.

