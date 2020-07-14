Kabelo and Gail Mabelane speak about their COVID-19 experience

Musician Kabelo Mabelane and his wife, Gail, are the latest celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bouga Luv as he is fondly known took to social media to emphasise how real the virus is.

In a video shared on social media Mabelane, who is also pastor, together with Gail, said they have gone through the worst and they are happy they survived.

He said he self-isolated for fourteen days at home and for two and a half days his temperature was over 40.5°C.

“I was sweating, I was cold, shivering and then it went into my throat and felt like I was swallowing glass”.

“Even in going through that, being in my bedroom having an ensuite bathroom and a sliding door that goes to the garden, changes your experience completely because you can at least go into the garden and get sunlight and you able to separate, that is a privilege in itself,” he said.

Mabelane said there is so much to live for and when he was sick death didn’t become an option to him.

He said he is now sitting on the other side of the virus and grateful to God to be counted amongst the recovered.

His wife said after she took care of her husband, she also tested positive.

“I had shortness of breath and severe headaches, I panicked and started worrying about the kids, but I was able to get comfort from the doctors that they will be fine.”

Gail said what she realised about the virus is that it is a mental fight.

The couple said they wanted to emphasise the virus is real for those who still take it lightly.

Meta Mphahlele