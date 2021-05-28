Kaizer Chiefs fire coach Gavin Hunt

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs have fired coach Gavin Hunt with two games remaining until the end of the season, meaning the coach who joined the Sowto giants amid much aplomb earlier in the current campaign has not even finished his tenure.

Amakhosi announced the sacking of Hunt on the club’s official Twitter handle on Friday afternoon but did not give reasons surfice to say that it was with immediate effect and assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard would be taking over the vacant position of head coach.

“The club will make further announcements in due course,” Chiefs said in the short and tacit social media statement.

Chiefs are said to have already made advances in acquiring the services of Njabulo Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota of Moroka Swallows, Sipho Mbule and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United, Stellenbosch’s Leletu Skelem, and Thabo Nodada from Cape Town City while the CAF prize money could come in handy for Hunt to bring more players he believes gone change the team’s fortunes around.

But Amakhosi are currently 11th on the Premiership standings with two games remaining. They face Golden Arrows at home on Wednesday and wrap up the season with a visit at TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Saturday.

A winner of four league titles, Hunt celebrated his 900th league game from the time he started barking orders on the touchline but the occasion was marred by a 2-1 loss to relegation threatened Black Leopards.

