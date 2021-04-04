Kaizer Chiefs keep hopes of silverware alive following second CAF Cup victory

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs earned their second CAF Champions League Group C victory aft er beating group leaders Wydad Casablanca 1-0 at FNB Stadium last night.

Playing against the Moroccans, who have already qualified for the quarterfinals, Amakhosi were dealt a blow when Egyptian referee Ibrahim Nour El Din sent off keeper Daniel Akpeyi as drama unfolded in this all-important match for the hosts.

Coach Gavin Hunt had no choice but to call on Itumeleng Khune from the bench.

The veteran Chiefs keeper was forced to undergo a quick warm up to take the dejected Akpeyi ’s place between the posts.

The 48th minute goal that separated the two sides came from the boot of forward Bernard Parker as he redeemed himself after failing to fi nd the back of the net this season.

Amakhosi now have eight points and the win enhances their chances of advancing to the quarterfi nals with one game to go against Angola’s Pedro de Luanda.

Having missed winning any silverware in the domestic PSL competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, following six years of a dry spell, Chiefs’ only realistic opportunity to salvage some pride this season is lifting the CAF Champions League trophy.

Chiefs’ first continental campaign win was against the bottom-placed Petro de Luanda, they have since played two draws against Horoya and suffered one defeat against Wydad when they were humiliated 4-0 away last month.

It’s a big accomplishment for Amakhosi as they were looking forward to avenge their first leg loss and earn the three points that could pave the way for a place in the Last 8 round.

Xolile Mtshazo