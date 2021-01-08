E-edition
Breaking News

Kaizer Chiefs mourns the loss of Erick Mathoho’s father

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – The Kaizer Chiefs family is mourning again, after the club announced the passing of Erick Mathoho’s father.

Kaizer Chiefs official Twitter account posted the following tweet, “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Erick Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni Mathoho (1945-2021) on Thursday, 7 January. Our prayers go out to the Mathoho family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

This is Mathoho’s second family member to pass on in the space of less than seven months after the loss of his sister in June last year.


Condolences for the defender poured in on social media:

 

