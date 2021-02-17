Kaizer Chiefs still fixing Champions League match up against Wydad Athletic

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs finally received communication from CAF via SAFA on Monday afternoon in relation to the Champions League match between Wydad Athletic and Kaizer Chiefs that did not take place as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February in Casablanca due to Chiefs not being issued with visas to enter Morocco.

According to a statement from Chiefs, the emailed letter received suggests that the game between the two teams be replayed on Friday, 19 February at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Chiefs have since responded to the letter, citing a few impediments that will hinder them from honouring the proposed new fixture date, which is in three days’ time.

The two main reasons are visa challenges and travel logistics.

Chiefs said that given the three days’ notice to play the match, the club will still face the similar challenges from the Egyptian Embassy because it takes a minimum of seven working days to get approval for visas that will enable them to travel to Egypt.

“Securing flights at this late hour will also pose a challenge given that some airlines are not operational due to Covid-19 restrictions. Based on the above, this may have a negative impact on the Champions League game against Horoya AC scheduled for Tuesday, 23 February 2021,” Chiefs further stated.

The club then proposed that the game be played at a later stage, as this will enable them to honour all the Champions League games on 23 February and 5 March.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will on Wednesday, 17 February face AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium.

