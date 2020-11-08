Humiliated Chiefs need to make up lost ground

This Wafa Wafa Soweto derby tie comes after a hamstrung Amakhosi were humiliated and made to look like a second string side after being unable to register their desired players following the Fifa ban.

Pirates look too strong for Chiefs as the Glamour Boys face a herculean battle in this second leg encounter after Gavin Hunt’s charges failed to take their chances, a situation that repeated itself during their midweek league clash against TS Galaxy.

It will be crucial for Hunt to have worked on Khama Billiat, Leornado Castro, Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama’s sharpness as the forwards have been far from clin- ical in front of goal since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Chiefs have nothing to show in the form of goals in the league except for an own goal by Gregory Damons that was enough to give them a 1-0 win over Chippa United.

Nothing is cast in stone nor certain in football but if Am- akhosi fail to nullify the heavy Bucs lead by clawing their way back on aggregate in this encounter, the five season trophy drought continues for the once feared side when it comes to cup competitions.

Hunt is optimistic that his boys’ luck will shine on them this time and that they will get the goals that have eluded them so far.

“The most important thing is, as long as we are creating opportunities, but we certainly need to be taking them, there is no two ways about it. In the last couple of games that I’ve seen, there were some great opportunities and we have got to be doing better in front of goal, wherever the ball lands.

“But obviously, any team, anywhere in the world, is going to miss the man that scored the most goals for them last season. So, we can’t [be cry babies], we have to get on with it. We certainly need to spread the load a little and try and get a few more goals from other areas.”

Pirates will be without head coach German Josef Zinnbauer, who is back home to attend to his injured son but assistant coach Fadlu Davids is up to the task at hand despite midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch’s and striker Terrence Dzvukamanja’s injuries.