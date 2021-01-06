Kanye West and Kim Kardashian set to divorce report says

Johannesburg – The world of entertainment was sent into a meltdown on Wednesday after various media reports that Kim Kardashian-West was set to end her marriage to rapper superstar Kanye West.

Multiple sources told Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

Wasser, the divorce attorney, represented Kardashian during her 2011 divorce from Kris Humphries and has also represented other stars such as Angelina Jolie and Heidi Klum.

Page Six further reported that Kim, 40, has not been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” Page Six’s said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014.

They have four children: daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months.

This is the third marriage for Kim, while it is Kanye’s first marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD