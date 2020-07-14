Kelly Khumalo gets her own reality show

Controversial singer Kelly Khumalo has opened her life to the world and will launch her first reality show called Life WIth Kelly Khumalo on Showmax.

The 13- episode series, which screens on August 6, is produced by BarLeader, the company behind Being Bonang, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, and 2020’s reality series, Kwa Mam’Mkhize.

She was a household name by the age of 21 and now with over 1.7m followers on Instagram alone. Kelly also won the Best Female Artist at the South African Music Awards in 2013, has sold millions of albums, and opened up a concert for Grammy winner, Missy Elliott.

But in recent years, Khumalo has hogged headlines not just for her talent, but her turbulent relationship with her son’s father, hip hop star Jub Jub; the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of her daughter’s father, Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa; marriage to Chad Da Don and her recent ‘divorce’ from her sister, Zandie.

Although she has not officially made the announcement, according to Showmax the Life With Kelly Khumalo is an intimate glimpse at the woman behind the headlines.

“A single mother of two who is juggling parenting with the build-up to the release of not just her new album, Undithatha Kancinci, but also her first gin, appropriately titled Controversy – both threatened by South Africa’s unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown,” said Showmax publicist Kevin Kriedemann in a statement.

Nokuthula Zwane