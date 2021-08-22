Kelly Khumalo tipped to replace Somizi as ‘Idols SA’ judge

Johannesburg – Following the dumping of Somizi Mhlongo from his Idols SA duties by M-Net, the show will replace the flamboyant choreographer with guest presenters.

Sunday World has, however, learnt that producers are eyeing singer Kelly Khumalo to take over Mhlongo’s hot seat.

Highly placed sources said that the channel has decided to use guest presenters to test the waters, especially with the fans.

According to another informant, so far Khumalo is the leading candidate for the judge’s position, especially because she was suggested by fans of the show, and M-Net takes feedback from fans seriously.

“Khumalo will definitely be one of the guests,” said the informant, adding that she is tipped to replace Mhlongo.

The 48-year-old Idols SA judge will make his last appearance on the popular talent contest today as the show wraps up its pre-recorded episodes.

“She is already an M-Net talent and is doing well for the channel” said the informant about award-winning singer Khumalo, whose reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, is in its second season.

The informant added that singers such as Zonke Dikana and Thandiswa Mazwai are also billed to make guest appearances as judges.

Earlier this month, M-Net issued a statement that Mhlongo’s role in Idols SA has been put on hold while he deals with accusations of abuse made against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

Mhlongo has also been pulled off air by Metro FM, with SABC saying he had requested some time off from work.

M-Net local entertainment channels director Nomsa Philiso said Mzansi Magic has received numerous media queries about contingency plans post the pre-recorded Idols SA Season 17 rounds.

“We will communicate any developments in due course,” said Philiso.

