Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole break up for good

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Khanyi Mbau has joined a long list of celebrities, who have ended their romantic relationships during this pandemic. 

Mbau and Tebogo Lerole, who have been dating for 10 years have again gone their separate ways.

This confirmed by Mbau on her social media pages. 

“Guys, we have been here before, certainly words I uttered before…. Our second attempt grew us even further apart,” she wrote. 

She added that dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty. 

“Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and have chosen to respect it and let him soar in his greatness (sic).

And by this we are no longer an item,” she wrote. 

This is not the first time the couple announced a break up as in 2018 the pair had broken up but later got back together.

Since the beginning of lockdown couples such as Kay Sibiya and baby mama Judie, Lebo M and his wife, Lerato Kganyago and her short marriage as well as Lootlove and Reason have called it quits.

 

