Kholy Brown pursues 2 careers as gospel artist and medical scientist

Johannesburg – Gospel artist and songwriter, Kholeka Sopotela-Nseme also known as Kholy Brown is pursuing two careers as a gospel artist and a medical scientist.

The 44-year-old who was born and bred in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is a woman of great faith. After working in the United Kingdom for years as a medical scientist she decided to pursue her other calling – gospel music.

Kholy, who holds a BSC Honours Degree in Genetics from Wits University recently released a single called “I am the first not the last”, an uplifting track that is changing lives with its comforting lyrics.

Through the single, the married mother of two wants to share the message of Jesus Christ. Kholy says though it was revealed to her from a young age that her purpose was to minister through worship, as a top achiever at school she was pressured to put more attention on her academic side.

She says ministering through music was a calling that she could not resist and so she had no choice but to answer it.

“Ministering spiritual songs to people is incredible. The joy in writing music that ministers to God and creating something new, putting together a rhythm is so fulfilling. My gospel ministry has also helped me keep perspective. I did not want to allow my medical career to consume my life and swallow my spiritual calling,” she explains.

As far as writing music, she says she is usually at her most creative when she is connected to the Creator.

Kholy says music and her medical profession have formed a harmonious relationship in her life.

“Music is the area where I go for my mind to disengage from the everyday medical technicalities. My experiences as a medical scientist prepared me well for the discipline of being a gospel artist. The world of gospel music improvisation is technically challenging. It requires huge mental agility and clarity of thought that draws on hours of practice. These skills directly apply to the scientific medical research environment.”

She adds that when you are a gospel artist you are required to show up prepared. “This also goes for being a medical scientist. You equally need an excellent work ethic and self-motivation,” she says.

Kholy will release her full album later this year.

