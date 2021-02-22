Khusela Diko’s husband has died

Johannesburg – The husband of suspended president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko has died.

Diko’s husband, Amabhaca chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko died in hospital on Sunday.

“Circumstances surrounding Diko’s death are unclear at this stage.”

According to a statement from the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom, “It is with great sadness that KwaBhaca Great Kingdom announces the untimely passing of our King, His Majesty Madzikane II Diko. Ingonyama Madzikane II Diko passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, 21 February 2021 in East London following short illness.”

The statement went on to read, “ISizwe samaBhaca and the Royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband, and will make further announcements once the Kingdom has finalised the arrangements for the burial. We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty’s passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwe samaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”

Diko (née Sangoni) and Thandisizwe Diko got married in 2018.

The two-day royal wedding started at Qokolweni, Khusela’s home, and moved to the Elundzini Great Place at Ncutheni village in KwaBhaca, in the Eastern Cape.

Thandisizwe Diko has been embroiled in a PPE corruption scandal after media reports suggested he had been awarded tenders to the tune of R125 million by the Gauteng Department of Health to supply PPE in an alleged fraudulent transaction.

Sunday World reported last month that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has successfully reviewed and set aside Thandisizwe Diko’s company Royal Bhaca and its proxy Ledla Structural Developments’ contracts with the Gauteng department of health at the Special Tribunal Court in Joburg.

The SIU also secured a forfeiture order of millions of rands against funds contained in the two companies’ bank accounts, the companies’ directors and another entity linked to the two controversial companies.

Diko has been on special leave for the past 8 months following allegations of her husband’s involvement in an alleged PPE tender scandal. The presidency in a statement last month said the SIU has thus far not obtained any evidence pointing to Diko’s involvement in the awarding of two contracts by the Gauteng Department of Health to Royal Bhaca.

“During its investigation, the SIU did however identify a concern regarding Ms Diko’s duty to disclose all her financial interests. On the basis of a referral from the SIU on her failure to disclose her financial interests, the Presidency has decided to initiate an internal disciplinary process against Ms Diko,” read the statement.

Sunday World

Authors



Kabelo Khumalo,



George Matlala