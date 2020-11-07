Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest son dies

The startling news were announced by Prince and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a statement released on Saturday afternoon.

“It is with utmost pain and sadness that we announce the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the firstborn son and eldest child of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

“The Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu Nation grieve this sudden and unexpected loss,” Buthelezi said in a statement.

The IFP leader and member of the royal family said details about the funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

“For now, our deepest sympathies and support are with His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said.