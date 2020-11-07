E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest son dies

By Aubrey Mothombeni
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu has passed away.

The startling news were announced by Prince and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a statement released on Saturday afternoon.

“It is with utmost pain and sadness that we announce the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the firstborn son and eldest child of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

“The Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu Nation grieve this sudden and unexpected loss,” Buthelezi said in a statement.


The IFP leader and member of the royal family said details about the funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

“For now, our deepest sympathies and support are with His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Coronavirus kills 72 more South Africans

As the country waited for an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa next week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported that 72 more South Africans have...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Travellers urged to take malaria precautions

The Department of Health has urged communities affected by malaria and travellers to malaria endemic areas to take the necessary precautions to prevent contracting...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal