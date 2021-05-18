Kome’s classy designs raise bar

Johannesburg – Twenty-three-year-old Keisha Sotaka could have easily found her way to the diplomatic corridors of power and persuasion.

She holds an international relations degree from the University of Johannesburg.

But fate had other plans for the girl from the Eastern Cape. She decided to turn her love for beautiful spaces and pieces into a money spinner, Kome, short for Keisha’s Howe Wear.

The company is an interior design gallery offering clients striking pieces and furniture for both residential and commercial spaces.

Sotaka said while she studied international relations, she always knew that her passion lay in pursuing a business career in the world of interior designing.

“My parents wanted me to study something of substance and get a job. But I had different ideas for my life. I decided on weekends to pursue an interior decorating course at Vega while studying at Wits,” she said.

“Kome is an interior design gallery that prides itself in offering unique and durable pieces. We offer each clients a unique and memorable experience through the art of furniture making. The business isn’t like a retail furniture store with ready-made pieces, we offer consultations for our customers and create unique pieces for them.”

“I want to grow his business from an online platform into retail spaces so more people can be exposed to the beautiful creations we take out.”

The company currently has three types of clientele: residential, commercial clients and also works with an architect and proper ty developer.

On whether she will still pursue a career in international relations, Sotaka said she was fully focused on her business though her studies come in h a n d y as she builds her business.

