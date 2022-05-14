Kuda under fire over allegations of child abuse

PSL player Kudakwashe Mahachi, also known as Kuda, has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of child abuse.

SuperSport United FC confirmed on Friday night that it has advised the 28-year-old Zimbabwean-born midfielder to attend to his family to resolve the matter.

The decision stems from allegations that Mahachi and his wife, Rose Mahachi, abused his four-year-old son.

Said SuperSport: “SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudakwashe Mahachi. The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family and the allegations against him.”

Kuda’s son will not live to play like football hero Diego Maradona, according to reports. He sustained third-degree burns on his leg, which had to be, his third-degree wounded leg has been amputated.

Maritha Ndlovu, Kuda’s ex-wife and the mother of the child confirmed with Zimbabwean news B-metro that her son has been speaking up. According to Ndlovu, her son confirmed that he was indeed abused by his father, who allegedly beat and burnt him. She said he told her that Rose also whipped him with a phone charger. It is alleged that Kuda later took the child to Bulawayo in Zimbabwe as badly burnt as was at the time.

Kuda told B-metro that his son was fine when he sent him back to Bulawayo and that he was not aware that his son was hospitalised. Rose denied ever whipping her stepson with a phone charger.

When Sunday World tried to reach Kuda for comment, he hung up the phone.

