Kuli Roberts shares her memories of Bob Mabena

Media personality Kuli Roberts has shared humorous anecdotes of her encounters with late radio legend Bob Mabena.

She said working with him was “magical and a dream come true”. Mabena succumbed to cardiac arrest this week at the age of 51.

“Working with him was magical and a dream come true for me. He has integrity and this is a great loss. He was committed and had passion for his wife and kids,” Roberts said.

The radio legend’s passing sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry this week.

Other stars, who’ve paid homage to the fallen star are his former colleague Skhumba and Andile Ncube, who described him as an inspirational person, whom they looked up to.

Mabena’s illustrious broadcasting career started in 1989 at the now defunct, Radio Bop. After spending three years at Radio Bop, he was recruited by the founding Station Manager of Radio Metro, Koos Radebe.

For over thirty years of his career, he has worked for Highveld Stereo, Kaya FM, Power FM and other notable media houses.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni