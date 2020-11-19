E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Kwaito star Mshoza has died

By Kabelo Khumalo
Mshoza, PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Theo Nyhaba

Controversial singer Nomasonto Maswangayi aka Mshoza is no more. According to family members, she passed away in the early hours of the morning after long illness.

Her death brought an end to the short, turbulent life of one of the country’s most gifted artists.


Mshoza, the mother of two, will be remembered as one of the most influential musicians of her generation. In March she tested positive for COVID-19 and announced her fears as she was also diabetic.

This is developing story.

Author


Similar stories

News

Zondo dismisses Zuma’s recusal application

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to have him recuse himself from presiding over evidence that implicated the...
Read more
News

Deadline for tax returns looming

Time is running out for individual taxpayers to submit their income tax returns via eFiling and the SARS MobiApp. “The South African Revenue Service (SARS)...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.