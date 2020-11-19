Kwaito star Mshoza has died

Theo Nyhaba

Controversial singer Nomasonto Maswangayi aka Mshoza is no more. According to family members, she passed away in the early hours of the morning after long illness.

Her death brought an end to the short, turbulent life of one of the country’s most gifted artists.

Mshoza, the mother of two, will be remembered as one of the most influential musicians of her generation. In March she tested positive for COVID-19 and announced her fears as she was also diabetic.

This is developing story.

