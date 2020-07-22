Breaking News

Lamola suspends KZN Magistrate who imposed lesser sentences on child rapists

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has suspended a KZN acting Magistrate, who was accused of awarding questionable sentences to sex offenders.

Acting Magistrate K Bodlani, who is based in Umlazi, has been suspended pending an investigation into her fitness to hold office as a magistrate after several complaints against her conduct, by the community, including opposition parties.

Minister Lamola announced his decision this afternoon saying that Bodlani was referred to his department by the Magistrates Commission.


He said the preliminary assessment has uncovered numerous serious irregularities and shortcomings indicating that several of her decisions were taken on special review in terms of section 304 (4) of the Criminal Procedure act.

He said in terms of the act, she was found to have riddled with serious shortcomings and incompetence as she imposed lesser sentences to serious cases.

Bodlani was assigned to the sexual offence court to deal with rape against children by adults. 

Lamola said it was discovered that in all such cases, Bodlani imposed lesser sentences where the accused were either cautioned or strongly reprimanded and in some cases she imposed suspended sentences.

“The suspended sentences she imposed were found have been incompetent and incomplete,” said Lamola.

In the same statement, Lamola said some of Bodlani’s judgements, on special reviews at the high court were met with serious rebukes with Judges questions her fitness to hold office.

In some cases, judges said her judgement was outrageous, bizarre, disturbing to the extreme, and shockingly inappropriate, and completely contrary to the very factors relevant to sentencing.

 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Mabuza too sick to answer questions in Parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza is unable to appear before Parliament to answer oral questions due to ill-health, the national legislature said in a statement...
Read more
News

‘Powerful’ Agriculture and Land Reform DG calls it quits

Mike Mlengana, the director-general (DG) who once described himself as the most powerful human being in the ANC, has quit his state job. The...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal