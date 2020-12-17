Late UCT dean Bongani Mayosi set to have an annual lecture

Johannesburg – The University of Cape Town (UCT) has decided to honour the life of its former Health Sciences faculty dean, Bongani Mayosi who took his life in 2018 with an annual lecture in his name.

Mayosi was battling depression at the time of his death.

Chair of UCT Council Babalwa Ngonyama said the university’s top brass had decided to keep Mayosi’s legacy alive.

“Council supported the proposal for an annual eponymous Bongani Mayosi Lecture in recognition of the tragic passing of our esteemed colleague. This lecture will serve as a celebration of African scholarship, foregrounding African science and showcasing African excellence. This will be a permanent event on the university calendar and will be hosted by the Faculty of Health Sciences,” Ngonyama said.

Mayosi was born and brought up in the Eastern Cape. He was a pioneering A-rated National Research Foundation scientist who was awarded the Order of Mapungubwe, South Africa’s highest honour, in 2009.

He joined UCT in 1992 and was appointed as the head of the Department of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT in 2006. Ten years later, he was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

In 2017, he was elected to the membership of the National Academy of Medicine in the United States.

In another significant step, Ngonyama said the institution had also given the thumbs up to the UCT Policy on Sexual Misconduct.

“The policy underscores the university’s commitment to creating and maintaining an institutional environment in which the dignity of its employees, students, job applicants, clients, visitors, service providers, suppliers and others having dealings with the institution is respected and where all may pursue their studies, careers, duties and activities free from any form of harassment, including sexual harassment and/or sexual offences.”

